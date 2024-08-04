Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $111.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.38.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $13,840,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

