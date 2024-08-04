SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.600 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.65. 555,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.01. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.61 and a 12-month high of $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.56%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

