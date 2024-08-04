SRN Advisors LLC Purchases 1,572 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,907,500 shares of company stock worth $272,074,924 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,810. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.