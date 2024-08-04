SRN Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.38. 305,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,803. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

