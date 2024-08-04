SRN Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE J traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.24. 595,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.04. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

