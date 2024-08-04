SRN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

