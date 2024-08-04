StakeWise Staked ETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $34,430.20 (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $107.92 million and $34,430.20 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,996.64 or 0.04938688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,013 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 36,013.35443007. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,003.58034292 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $186,470.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

