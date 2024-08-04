Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.80. 12,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 11,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Steakholder Foods Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

