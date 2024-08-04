Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.17 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $76.17 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00600326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00106542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00248981 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00070424 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 468,098,181 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

