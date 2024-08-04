Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

