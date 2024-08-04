Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $172.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.08.

Get Xylem alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average is $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Xylem by 96.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.