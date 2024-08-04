Stifel Nicolaus Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $160.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $136.22 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 204,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,970,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 125,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.