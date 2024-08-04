Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.58.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stingray Group

Stingray Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Stingray Group

Shares of TSE:RAY.A opened at C$8.20 on Wednesday. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.44.

In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$715,000.00. In related news, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,001,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$715,000.00. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.