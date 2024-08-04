StockNews.com Downgrades Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.