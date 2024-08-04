StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.