StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.26.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
See Also
