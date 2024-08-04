StockNews.com Lowers Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

BWEN stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Broadwind by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 324,226 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

