StockNews.com Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Cognex Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Cognex by 303.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 1,239.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

