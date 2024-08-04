Stratis Price Tops $0.0424 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $44,785.38 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.05 or 0.04649482 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036916 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

