SushiSwap 1-Day Volume Hits $15.29 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $152.22 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 277,733,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,175,283 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

