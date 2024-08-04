T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Shares Down 2.4%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.89. 11,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 29,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $76.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGRW. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

