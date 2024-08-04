TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Up 2%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €14.59 ($15.86) and last traded at €14.23 ($15.47). Approximately 308,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.95 ($15.16).

TAG Immobilien Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.90. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.96.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.