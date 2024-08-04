Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. Tanger also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.120 EPS.
Tanger Price Performance
Shares of Tanger stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,003. Tanger has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.
Tanger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Tanger
About Tanger
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tanger
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.