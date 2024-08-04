Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Down 2%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.50. 9,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 102,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Tantalus Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Tantalus Systems

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,437.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.24 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Liston acquired 20,000 shares of Tantalus Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

