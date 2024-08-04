Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 63,800 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

JD.com Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,902,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.