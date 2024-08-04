Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,407,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,661,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 6,479,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile



HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

