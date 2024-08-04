Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.22. The company had a trading volume of 704,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,068. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.70.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

