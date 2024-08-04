Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 14.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 745,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

