Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 78.2% during the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 248,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,191. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 32.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ODD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

