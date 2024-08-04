Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Target were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Target by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after buying an additional 104,529 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $107,367,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 56,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.68.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,476,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.56. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

