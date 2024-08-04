Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

