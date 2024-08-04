Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Sprout Social Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of SPT traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.93. 1,049,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,503. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $404,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $404,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

