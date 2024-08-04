Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Roku worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Roku by 240.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 564.6% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 17.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 160,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. 7,584,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

