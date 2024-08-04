Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,984 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

