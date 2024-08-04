Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

