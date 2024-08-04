Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 10,156 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,089,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CSX by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,336,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 858,387 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $34.08. 13,305,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,860,391. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.