Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,032 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.56. 158,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average is $187.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.60 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.