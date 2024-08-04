Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,221 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Century Communities worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 409,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,605,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 284,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Several analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

