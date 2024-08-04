Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 337 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.53 and a 200-day moving average of $354.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

