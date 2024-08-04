Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,268 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $382,015,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,077,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,039. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

