Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 9,881 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI traded down $47.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $624.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $816.67 and its 200-day moving average is $831.65. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

