Tectum (TET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $43.56 Million

Tectum (TET) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Tectum has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for $5.92 or 0.00010015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $43.56 million and $913,388.18 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 6.01875639 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $805,565.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

