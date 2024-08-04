Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -3.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

