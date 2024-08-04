Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

TEVA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 12,080,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,327,264. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.