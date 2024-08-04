The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.42. 3,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

