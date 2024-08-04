The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. 2,596,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $175.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

