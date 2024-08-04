The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.40.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.43. 3,764,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

