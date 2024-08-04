The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $25.06 on Friday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

