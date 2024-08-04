Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops One Day Volume of $5.16 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $348.88 million and $5.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00036930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,636,525,596 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

