ThredUp (TDUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. ThredUp has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Stock Down 10.5 %

TDUP stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,314.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 774,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. Company insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDUP

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.