Threshold Price Reaches $0.0198 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Threshold has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $198.40 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,659.36 or 1.00092561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008260 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00059879 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02067773 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,840,676.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

